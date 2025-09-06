Is Barron Trump playing a key role in Donald and Melania's AI push? ‘Living in a moment of wonder’

Barron Trump usually avoids the limelight, yet he might have contributed more to his parents' accomplishments under the radar than most realize. Barron Trump's parents have frequently boasted about their son's intelligence. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Melania Trump presided over a White House Task Force on AI Education meeting on Thursday, which also included Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

Is Barron supporting Melania with AI?

President Trump issued an executive order to increase AI teaching in US schools, which prompted the meeting. Melania seemed to acknowledge the role her own son played in supporting her AI endeavors.

“I think Barron is helping you with a little bit of this as well, and maybe charging you a little bit with that,” McMahon told Melania, Irish Star reported.

Melania responded with a simple grin and nod, without providing any further details. The First Lady has been consistent in keeping her only child out of the spotlight.

Before the meeting on Thursday, Melania issued a statement in which she stated: “I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during the Trump Administration.”

“[A]s leaders and parents we must manage AI’s growth responsibly. During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children - empowering, but with watchful guidance. We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America’s children,” she added.

Barron's interest in technology

Barron Trump's parents have frequently boasted about their son's intelligence.

Earlier, Barron received recognition for having advised his father during his campaign to assist him win over younger voters.

When Fox News queried if he believes his 19-year-old son will go into politics or business, he said, “Maybe technology.”

Calling his son a “very smart guy”, his father boasted that Barron has an “unbelievable aptitude in technology.”

Barron has reportedly been missing from the NYU campus for several months, according to new reports. Being taller than most of his peers, the 6'7 teenager is difficult to notice, but an insider said, he's like a “ghost,” as per Irish Star.