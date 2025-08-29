What is Barron Trump doing now? Insider reveals First Son's secret summer plans

Barron Trump has always been the most private member of the Trump family, and now, 19, the youngest son of Donald and Melania Trump has just wrapped up his freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business. Despite his family's public life, Barron Trump prefers privacy; this summer he engaged in business ventures and is reportedly interested in carving his own career path.(AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

While it remains unclear whether he stayed in New York City during the hot summer months or spent time at the Trump family’s Palm Beach estate, a source told People Magazine that Barron devoted much of his break to shaping his future, and Melania is keeping an eagle's watch.

“Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her,” a source told People Magazine. “She always knows where he is and what he’s doing.”

Trump’s tallest son is quietly making power plays

The insider noted Barron has been holding meetings with potential partners, working on tech-driven projects, and setting up deals. “Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area,” the source revealed. “Still, he has spent a great deal of time with his family.”

The six-foot-seven first son is rarely seen in public alongside his parents or siblings. Since his father’s inauguration day, Barron has kept an especially low profile, often spotted only occasionally in New York City under the watchful eyes of the Secret Service.

Yet, this summer, Barron is “interested in business in general, developing properties, making money and being involved in successful projects,” the source added.

“He has his own ideas and understands what people of his age are looking for. He is quite entrepreneurial, bright and not shy about getting his own career in gear.”

Interestingly, earlier this year, one acquaintance claimed he had a “really nice girlfriend” and spent much of his free time with her. A professor at NYU suggested that Barron “doesn’t really belong here,” something that reportedly concerns Melania, who worries her son may be a target of bullying.