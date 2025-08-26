Donald Trump calls Barron Trump a 'good athlete'; admits he is 'tall' for...

Barron Trump is a promising athlete, according to his father, President Donald Trump. While hosting FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Trump’s residence on August 22, the president joked that he “may play” in the 2026 World Cup, referencing the high salaries of the players. According to PEOPLE, Trump said, “I see the money that these soccer players — we call it soccer — I see the money that these soccer players are making. I may try and play.” He assured that he is a “very good athlete.” He then mentioned that Barron is "a very good athlete." Donald Trump praises his son Barron Trump as a talented soccer player while hosting FIFA President Gianni Infantino.(via REUTER)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Also Read: Trump signs executive orders aimed at ending cashless bail, making flag burning illegal

Trump calls Barron a 'good soccer player'

Talking about his 19-year-old son, Trump shared that Barron is a “good soccer player,” adding that he is "on the tall side for soccer." The President's youngest son, who is set to start his sophomore year soon at New York University, is 6’9” tall, according to his father.

Infantino agreed that Barron will stand taller than an average soccer player. Trump reiterated, "That’s pretty tall. He’s on the tall side, but it’s good."

While the President praised his son for being a good athlete, a source told PEOPLE in January that Barron is set to follow in his father's footsteps and has already embraced an entrepreneurial mindset. At the time, the source told the news outlet, “He is interested in business in general, developing properties, making money and being involved in successful projects." They continued, "He has his own ideas and understands what people of his age are looking for."

The source added, "He is quite entrepreneurial, bright and not shy about getting his own career in gear."

Also Read: Ghislaine Maxwell refutes Musk's denial of their acquaintance, reveals his presence at exclusive Caribbean island party

Trump jokes about keeping the World Cup trophy

During the White House visit, Infantino announced that the draw for the 2026 Men’s World Cup will be held this December at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Trump called it the“biggest, probably the biggest event in sports.”

Infantino brought the iconic golden World Cup trophy with him during the visit and let the president hold it during the press conference. It sparked a light-hearted moment as Trump jokingly asked, "Can I keep it?”