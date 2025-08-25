Ghislaine Maxwell refutes Musk's denial of their acquaintance, reveals his presence at exclusive Caribbean island party

Jeffrey Epstein's convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell refuted billionaire Elon Musk's assertions that he is not acquainted with the infamous socialite and sexual offender. Maxwell stated that Musk was among 30 to 50 individuals who celebrated Brin's birthday for “three or four days” on a Caribbean island.(X@HandleOfRy)

In July, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche conducted bombshell interviews with Maxwell, who disclosed that she first met the SpaceX CEO at a multi-day birthday celebration for Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Maxwell says she met Musk

In the transcripts made public by the Department of Justice on Friday, Maxwell stated, “I met him in—I don't remember the year, but it's going to be in 2010, '11, something like that, I think, if my memory serves.”

As she testified, Maxwell stated that Musk was among 30 to 50 individuals who celebrated Brin's birthday for “three or four days” on a Caribbean island.

“Mr. Musk was present for that,” Maxwell stated. In 2022, she received a 20-year prison term for trafficking children for sex.

Maxwell and Musk saw each other at Vanity Fair Oscars party?

Maxwell reportedly informed Blanche that she later saw Musk at an Oscars event, perhaps alluding to a March 2, 2014, Vanity Fair Oscars party where they both were pictured together, Gizmodo reported.

Maxwell went on to say that she believed Kimbal Musk, Elon's brother, was also seeing Epstein. She, however, added, “But I don’t—my—like I said, my memory is not—it’s not as good as I would like it to be.”

Epstein allegedly set Kimbal up with a woman years ago, as per a 2020 Business Insider article.

“Don't know Ghislaine at all,” Musk claimed on X in 2020, further alienating himself from Maxwell. “She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago. Real question is why VF invited her in the first place.”

Also Read: Who was Veronica Echegui? Spain's one of the most renowned actors dies at 42, here's what happened to her

What we know about Brin and Musk relationship

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2023 that Epstein was advising Brin in 2007 about creating a tax-saving trust for his kids. According to Gizmodo, Musk dismissed having an affair with Brin's ex-wife, Nicole Shanahan, in 2022.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Brin allegedly sold off all of Musk's businesses after the alleged tryst.