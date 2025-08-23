Trump namedrops Clinton official after Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts revealed in Epstein row

President Donald Trump addressed the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files on the day the Department of Justice released transcripts of the interview with the convicted sex offender's ex-girlfriend and former aide, Ghislaine Maxwell. The president even went on to say that former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers was Epstein's ‘best friend’ and that the former president flew on Epstein's plane. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office (Getty Images via AFP)

Trump said that he is worried about ‘innocent people’ who ‘don’t deserve to be' mentioned in the Epstein files being hurt.

“Innocent people shouldn’t be hurt but I’m in support of keeping it totally open, I couldn’t care less. You got a lot of people that could be mentioned in those files that don’t deserve to be… because he knew everybody in Palm Beach."

He added that Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked to ‘give them everything you can give them’. This comes as the House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena for the Epstein records earlier this month.

Ghislaine Maxwell makes revelations

Epstein's imprisoned former girlfriend repeatedly denied seeing President Trump being involved in any ‘inappropriate’ activities during her interview with Deputy AG Todd Blanche.

“I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting,” Maxwell said, according to the transcript. “I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

Maxwell recalled knowing about Trump and possibly meeting him for the first time in 1990, when her newspaper magnate father, Robert Maxwell, was the owner of the New York Daily News. She said she often had been to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, sometimes alone, but hadn’t seen Trump since the mid-2000s.

Asked if she ever heard Epstein or anyone else say Trump “had done anything inappropriate with masseuses” or anyone else in their orbit, Maxwell replied, “Absolutely never, in any context.”

(With AP inputs)