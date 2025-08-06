Triple H, Ric Flair, Vince McMahon attend Hulk Hogan's private funeral: ‘The whole world showed up to pay respect’

Wrestling legends, celebrities, and close friends gathered Tuesday evening to pay their final respects to WWE icon Hulk Hogan at a private funeral service held at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida. In this file photo, Hulk Hogan fires up the crowd between matches during WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles.(AP)

The funeral, heavily guarded by church security and local police, drew a high-profile list of attendees from both the wrestling and entertainment worlds. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who confirmed his attendance on social media, noted that Vince McMahon, Triple H, Kid Rock, and NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman were also present.

Other confirmed attendees included Stephanie McMahon, Bam Margera, comedian Theo Von, former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, wrestling star Jeff Jarrett, Hogan’s ex-wife Linda Hogan, and his widow, Sky Daily Hogan.

The funeral was held at the same church where Hogan—born Terry Bollea—was baptised in 2023. He died on July 24 at age 71 after suffering a heart attack at his Clearwater home, according to the Pinellas County medical examiner. He had been battling leukaemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart condition. His death was ruled natural.

President Donald Trump, a longtime friend of Hogan’s, did not attend but posted a tribute photo on his Truth Social platform showing the two arm wrestling. “They are having the ‘Hulkster’s’ funeral today, and I thought everybody would enjoy seeing this picture,” Trump wrote.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared Friday “Hulk Hogan Day” in the state and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in his honour.

Hogan’s death marks the end of a towering legacy in professional wrestling. Widely regarded as the most recognisable figure in WWE history, Hogan headlined the first WrestleMania in 1985 and became a cultural phenomenon through his rivalries with the likes of Andre the Giant, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Rock, and even Vince McMahon himself. His charisma and "Hulkamania" persona helped bring pro wrestling into the mainstream during the 1980s and '90s.

Outside the ring, Hogan found success in film and television, most notably with his VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best, which gave fans a glimpse into his personal life.

His daughter, Brooke Hogan, now Brooke Bollea Oleksy, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“I am so grateful I knew the real version of him,” she wrote. “Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens.”

Hogan’s body will be cremated, according to his family.

Though the service was closed to the public, fans around the world continue to share their tributes online for the man who defined an era of sports entertainment and inspired millions.