Carlos Alcaraz vows to celebrate US Open glory with tattoos of two iconic New York monuments

Carlos Alcaraz was once again crowned the US Open champion, winning his second trophy in Flushing Meadows three years on from when he won is first. On this occasion, his sixth grand slam title victory, it was Jannik Sinner who he defeated, showcasing some electric tennis against his great rival. Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the US Open men's singles trophy after beating Jannik Sinner in New York.(AFP)

After not dropping a single set on his way to the final, Alcaraz did find some resistance as Sinner found his footing in the second set, but an incredible start to the match and the Spaniard’s ability to shift things up a gear in the third were enough, as he won 6-2 3-6 6-1- 6-4. Lifting the trophy for the second time, celebrations were in full flow early for the 22-year-old, as he returned to the top of the ATP rankings thanks to his results.

However, fans were interested in knowing whether Alcaraz’s traditional celebration of slam victories would return: the Spaniard wishes to get images symbolising the grand slams tattooed on his body, and despite winning the US Open in 2022, still needed to get something to represent New York.

Speaking to ESPN’s panel after winning the match and reflecting on his success, Alcaraz was quizzed on whether or not he would add to his tattoo collection after a record-setting victory.

“Well, I said it is going to be [only for] the first major, but seeing that the first US Open that I won in 2022, I tattooed just the date, I had to do something,” said Alcaraz, explaining that while he has tattooed icons for his wins at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, he still needs something to represent New York City and the USA.

Two for the price of one for Alcaraz in New York

“Probably I’m going to do two things, because I had a bet at the beginning of the tournament. The Brooklyn Bridge, I think. And obviously the Statue of Liberty,” he said. “I’m gonna do both, and the date. This one is special, so I have to get it twice.” Alcaraz might want both New York monuments tattooed to symbolise how this was the first grand slam tournament he won, for the first time as a 19-year-old in 2022.

Alcaraz has already tattooed the Eiffel Tower to signify his first victory at the French Open, and added on to it with a strawberry, which has become iconic and associated with Wimbledon over the years. Earlier this year he also revealed he would get a tattoo of a kangaroo when he wins the Australian Open, but that proved to be premature as that remains the one trophy out of his grasp for the time being.