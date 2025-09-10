Netizens react as ‘distressed’ Trump asks Secret Service to remove protestors from DC restaurant; ‘Looks like he’s…’

A panicked Donald Trump directed his Secret Service to expel a group of loudly shouting demonstrators who were calling him “the Hitler of our time” in a restaurant where he enjoyed supper in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night. U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he leaves from the Joe's Seafood restaurant near the White House after dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

He made a short appearance outside the White House to promote his purported “crack down” on crime in Washington, DC, which he imposed on the city against the mayor's wishes and in spite of official law enforcement statistics that documented historically low rates of violent crimes.

One of the demonstrators recorded a video of a displeased Trump waving his hand and yelling, “Get them out.” While clapping, the demonstrators shouted, “Trump is the Hitler of our time.” Later on, Trump is heard being asked, “What do you want your legacy to be? Do you want your legacy to be one of genocide?”

While Trump rarely eats in front of his countrymen, the US President celebrated the official inauguration of his $200 million Rose Garden patio with a Mar-a-Lago theme over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the POTUS was granted an exception to display the city's condition following the deployment of thousands of federal troops, which he said had turned Washington into “a safe zone.”

Netizens react to Trump's viral video; ‘Trying to shoo the children away’

Trump was driven to Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab on 15th Street, which is situated on the corner of the White House's grounds.

“Every once in a while he gets a small glimmer of how much most of the country despises him. His tribal bubble is pretty well protected most of the time,” one X user commented in the video.

“I love seeing him distressed like that. Come on high blood pressure, we're counting on you,” another wrote.

“Doesn’t look panicked to me. Looks like he’s hungry and trying to shoo the children away. Good for him," a third user said.

“He should have done the Trump dance to their chant,” a fourth person commented.

After arriving at the restaurant, Trump told reporters, “We're going to be announcing another city that we're going to very shortly,” as per The Associated Press.

The state governor and the city mayor “would love us to be there,” he stated, without mentioning the location. He went on to say that he could share the news as early as Wednesday.