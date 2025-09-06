Trump FBI informant against Epstein? Speaker makes claim as POTUS seeks to end 'Democrat hoax'

US Speaker Mike Johnson appeared to indicate that President Donald Trump had served as an FBI informant in an attempt to take down child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Speaker Mike Johnson said that Donald Trump didn't call Jeffrey Epstein's actions a hoax.(AFP)

Speaking to the press, he said that Trump never claimed what Epstein did was a ‘hoax’. In fact, according to the Speaker, the President felt Epstein's actions were a ‘terrible, unspeakable evil’. Johnson went on to say that when Trump first heard about it, he ‘kicked’ Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort. He went on to say that Trump had also been an FBI informant against Epstein.

Notably, there have been no reports from either the FBI or the Department of Justice (DOJ) about Trump having served as an informant against Epstein. However, Speaker Johnson's comments come on the heels of the POTUS putting out a rather lengthy post on his platform, Truth Social, calling for an end to the ‘Democrat Epstein hoax’.

What Trump said about Epstein files

Trump began his post by mounting an attack on the Democratic Party. “The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money!,” the President wrote.

Also Read | Inside pics of Jeffrey Epstein’s palatial Manhattan mansion with 7 floors and a home office featuring a taxidermy tiger

He continued “They knew everything there was to know about Epstein, but now, years after his death, they, out of nowhere, are seeming to show such love and heartfelt concern for his victims. Does anybody really believe that? Where were they during his very public trials, and for all of those years before his death? The answer is, “nowhere to be found.” The now dying (after the DOJ gave thousands of pages of documents in full compliance with a very comprehensive and exacting Subpoena from Congress!)”.

The President further added, “Epstein case was only brought back to life by the Radical Left Democrats because they are doing so poorly, with the lowest poll numbers in the history of the Party (16%), while the Republicans are doing so well, among the highest approval numbers the Party has ever had! The Dems don’t care about the victims, as proven by the fact that they never did before.” He also returned to his previous stance that the files were a Democrat hoax like Russia – referring to the investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

Trump then said “The Department of Justice has done its job, they have given everything requested of them. It’s time to end the Democrat Epstein Hoax,” yet again calling for an end to the matter. He concluded his message saying “give the Republicans credit for the great, even legendary, job that they are doing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”.

Notably, Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's partner – has told the DOJ that there is no client list per se, but the Trump government's handling of the matter has caused a rift in the MAGA base, which became recently all the more evident when a right wing activist ran a sting operation to catch a DOJ official on camera, saying they would exclude Republicans' names from the Epstein list and keep those of Democrats and liberals.