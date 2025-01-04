Menu Explore
Who is Mike Johnson, new US House Speaker re-elected amid Republican dissent?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2025 06:13 AM IST

Mike Johnson managed to make two Republican opponents switch their votes to support him after more than half an hour of negotiations.

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson was reelected to the chamber's top job on Friday after lengthy Capitol Hill voting. Mike Johnson narrowly scored the reelection, overcoming hard-right GOP holdouts in a tense standoff, and was buoyed by a nod of support from President-elect Donald Trump.

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson holds up the gavel after being re-elected Speaker on the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol Building on January 3, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)
US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson holds up the gavel after being re-elected Speaker on the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol Building on January 3, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

With opposition from his own GOP colleagues, Mike Johnson arrived at the Capitol with outward confidence after working into the night to sway dissenters.

However, Mike Johnson initially struggled to score the majority that he would have needed to retain his job, but he managed to make two Republican opponents switch their votes to support him after more than half an hour of negotiations.

Who is Mike Johnson?

Mike Johnson is the 56th Speaker of the US House of Representatives and a Republican member of Congress.

He won reelection on Friday with 218 votes - the minimum number needed - two Republican opponents switched their vote in his favour following hours-long negotiations.

Johnson represents Louisiana's 4th Congressional District. He is known for his conservative values and has held office in the House since 2017.

Johnson gained national attention when he was elected Speaker of the House in a dramatic vote, overcoming opposition from within his own party. His election came after the previous speaker, Kevin McCarthy, was removed from office in a historic move.

Mike Johnson's political stance and standing

Known for his staunch conservative views, Mike Johnson has advocated for major government cuts, including in areas such as federal spending and immigration policy in the past.

His leadership is seen as part of a broader GOP agenda focused on reducing the size and scope of government.

According to the AP, Trump had endorsed Johnson and was on the phone during the vote to secure the outcome.

“Mike will be a Great Speaker, and our Country will be the beneficiary,” Trump posted on social media after the vote.

