Bombshell video: DOJ official claims Epstein Files will hide GOP names, expose Democrats

The acting deputy chief of the Department of Justice, Joseph Schnitt, was caught on camera saying that every Republican and conservative person's names would be removed from the Epstein files, while keeping the names of liberals and Democrats. The video of Joseph Schnitt, posted by right-wing activist James O'Keefe, shows the rift in the MAGA base over the Epstein client list. (AFP)

The video, posted by right-wing activist James O'Keefe, shows the rift in the MAGA base over the Epstein client list.

In the video, Schnitt went on to say that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's partner, was moved to a minimum security prison for keeping her mouth shut. This bombshell revelation comes when the DOJ is in talks with Maxwell about the Epstein list, and recently released transcripts from the DOJ show Maxwell saying there is no list in reality.

Department of Justice shares update

Following the video of Schnitt's admission, the DOJ shared a written communication from the acting deputy chief. There, he admitted to meeting a woman going by the name Skylar on Hinge – a dating app – and meeting twice on August 4 and 16. She gave ‘no clues’ about being a reporter ‘recording our dates’, Schnitt wrote.

Also Read | Inside the Texas prison housing Ghislaine Maxwell, Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah

He said that his profile indicated he did ‘government’ work but did not specify which agency. He also claimed that he had not discussed what he did at the DOJ. However, in another clip, Schnitt can be heard sharing details that he would be the acting deputy chief of his office for some months, and says that he's been with the DOJ for 23 years.

“The comments I made were my own personal comments on what I've learned in the media and not from anything I've done at or learned via work. I have no knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Ms. Maxwell other than what is reported in the news. I also never divulged anything about what I do at work. I recall that she asked if I had any knowledge about Maxwell and I specifically said I only know what's been reported in the media,” he further says in the written communication.

However, the clarification issued by the DOJ did not go down well with all people, with one person on X saying “This administration is tripping all over itself to protect pedophiles.” Another remarked, “RELEASE THE UNREDACTED EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST!!”. Notably, President Donald Trump, in the past, has called the Epstein list a ‘Democrat hoax’.