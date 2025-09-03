DOJ’s Google ‘monopolist’ ruling: Toothless fix or tactful restraint?

The Department of Justice has declared Google a monopolist, but the court’s remedies feel more nudge than knockout. Judge Amit Mehta’s September 2, 2025 decision halts Google's most egregious exclusionary contracts and mandates limited data-sharing, but stops short of structural reform like spinning off Chrome or killing default search deals. DOJ vs Google(Unsplash)

What was the issue

At the heart of the case was Google’s dominance in search, over 85% of the market in the US. Regulators argued Google used its money and power to lock itself in as the default search engine across browsers and smartphones, from Apple’s Safari to Mozilla’s Firefox. These agreements made it nearly impossible for competitors like DuckDuckGo or Bing to gain traction.

The DOJ also pointed to Google’s tight control of data. By hoarding search indices and query logs, Google made it harder for rivals to build competitive algorithms. The case wasn’t about punishing success, it was about dismantling practices that entrenched monopoly power and stifled innovation.

Key outcomes

No breakup : Chrome stays under Google’s roof.

: Chrome stays under Google’s roof. Default deals intact : Google can still pay to stay the default search in Safari, Firefox, and more.

: Google can still pay to stay the default search in Safari, Firefox, and more. Data-sharing mandate: Google must share search indices and query data with rivals, offering limited competition breathing room.

Why critics call it a “slap on the wrist”

Senator Amy Klobuchar dubbed the ruling a “reminder” of Google’s sweeping power. She and others now want legislative firepower to enforce true competition. DuckDuckGo’s CEO warned that without real structural change, Google’s dominance, especially in AI search, stays intact. Journalism groups, like Media Alliance, criticized the decision for failing to protect content creators forced to feed Google’s AI platforms without recourse.

Some agree; But not all

Supporters argue the court chose a smart balance: dismantling parts of Google could disrupt users, privacy, and even national security, especially amid AI shifts. CCIA’s Matt Schruers called the ruling “rightly restrained,” and warned against overreach that would hurt competition.

What comes next

Google plans to appeal the monopolist ruling, meaning a lengthy legal battle lies ahead. Meanwhile, access to search data could empower rivals, if it’s enforced properly. For now, the action remains symbolic, not seismic.