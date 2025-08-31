Inside the Texas prison housing Ghislaine Maxwell, Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah

British socialite and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred from the low-security FCI Tallahassee in Florida to the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Texas earlier this month. (From L to R) Ghislaine Maxwell, Elizabeth Holmes, Jen Shah -- all serving time at Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Texas

The move, confirmed by the Bureau of Prisons, places her in a facility with dormitory-style housing, minimal perimeter fencing and a lower staff-to-inmate ratio, often described as “Club Fed.” While officials insisted the move was routine, critics — including survivors’ families — condemned it as overly lenient for someone convicted of child sex trafficking.

According to the Bureau, FPC Bryan houses approximately 635 inmates, known predominantly for white-collar convictions. Maxwell’s prisonmates at the facility include disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, according to a Vanity Fair report.

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, is serving roughly a 11-year sentence (reduced by about two years for good behavior) at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, following convictions for wire fraud and conspiracy.

In her first prison interview, she described her life as “hell and torture,” particularly due to separation from her young children.

“It’s surreal. People who have never met me believe so strongly about me. They don’t understand who I am. It forces you to spend a lot of time questioning belief and hoping the truth will prevail. I am walking by faith and, ultimately, the truth. But it’s been hell and torture to be here,” she told People magazine.

Her daily routine includes waking just after 5 am, exercising, eating mostly vegan meals, then working as a reentry clerk (earning 31cents per hour), tutoring fellow inmates, teaching French, and advocating for criminal-justice reform and incarcerated parents.

Who is Jen Shah?

Reality star Jen Shah, known from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is incarcerated at FPC Bryan for pleading guilty to a telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable individuals. She received a 6.5-year sentence.

Shah began her sentence in February 2023 and has had her release date moved forward multiple times—initially set for August 2028, now anticipated as November 3, 2026 following sentence reductions and model conduct, as per a Page Six report.

Inside FPC Bryan

Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan, located about 100 miles northwest of Houston, Texas, is a minimum-security facility for female inmates. Known for its dormitory-style housing, minimal perimeter fencing, and relatively relaxed atmosphere compared to higher-security prisons, it has often been dubbed “Club Fed.”

The prison houses around 635 women, most of whom are serving time for non-violent, white-collar crimes such as fraud, embezzlement, and tax offences. With its open campus-like layout and lower staff-to-inmate ratio, the facility is designed more for rehabilitation than for punishment, emphasising education, work assignments, and reintegration programmes.

Life at FPC Bryan follows a highly regimented but less restrictive routine than in harsher facilities. Inmates wake up early, complete chores, and are assigned to jobs that pay as little as a few cents an hour, ranging from clerical roles to maintenance work.

According to a BBC report, FPC Bryan serves a standard Federal Bureau of Prisons menu, offering options like chicken, hamburgers, hotdogs, tacos and macaroni.

Educational and vocational programmes, as well as wellness activities like exercise and language classes, form part of the daily schedule. Despite its relatively lenient setting, the prison has drawn criticism whenever high-profile inmates, such as Ghislaine Maxwell, Elizabeth Holmes, and Jen Shah, are transferred there, with victims and critics arguing that such conditions are too comfortable for serious offenders.