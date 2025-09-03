Epstein files released: Read all documents posted by House Oversight Committee

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Tuesday released over 33,000 pages of records related to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It’s not yet clear exactly how much previously unknown information the records contain. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer speaks with the press(AFP)

“Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released 33,295 pages of Epstein-related records that were provided by the U.S. Department of Justice. On August 5, Chairman Comer issued a subpoena for records related to Mr. Jeffrey Epstein, and the Department of Justice has indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material,” the committee wrote in a press release.

The documents have been uploaded to a Google Drive. The link is here.

This comes days after Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned former Epstein associate, told Justice Department investigators that she never witnessed President Donald Trump behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner.

In two days of interviews conducted by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell described Trump as “a gentleman in all respects” and said she never observed him in any setting that suggested misconduct.

She recalled visiting Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, sometimes alone, and suggested she may have first met him around 1990, but emphasized she had not seen him since the mid-2000s. Asked whether Epstein or others ever implied Trump acted improperly, she responded, “Absolutely never, in any context.”

The release of the transcripts came as part of a broader White House effort to demonstrate transparency following criticism for previously withholding documents from the Epstein case.

Maxwell’s comments stand in sharp contrast to the lurid testimony presented during her 2021 trial, where four women described being recruited as teenagers to provide sexual massages and later being abused by Epstein. She was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Shortly after her interview with Blanche, Maxwell was transferred from a low-security Florida facility to a prison camp in Texas. The Bureau of Prisons has not explained the transfer, though her attorney David Oscar Markus insisted publicly that Maxwell was “innocent and never should have been tried, much less convicted.”

(With AP inputs)