Taylor Swift holds Travis Kelce close ahead of The Life of a Showgirl launch

Singer Taylor Swift and her fiance-footballer Travis Kelce, had a night out in Kansas City. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, a fan, Jeremiah Sims, shared a picture with the couple at Travis' 1587 Prime steakhouse. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce posed with a fan at his restaurant.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all lovey-dovey in new photo

Taylor and Travis, who recently got engaged, posed with their fan inside the restaurant. In the photo, Taylor held Travis from the back as they both smiled. For the outing, she wore a black top and multi-coloured skirt. Travis was seen in a white T-shirt and black pants.

Jeremiah captioned the post, "Love over hate." He geo-tagged the location as 1587 Prime. The official Instagram page of Kelce Brothers also shared the picture and wrote, “Taylor and Travis with Jeremiah Sims at 1587 Prime after the Chiefs game on Sunday.”

About Taylor and Travis' relationship, engagement, and wedding

The outing comes just days ahead of Travis' 36th birthday on Sunday (October 5). Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26 after two years of dating, sharing sweet photos from the proposal with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.

The couple shared pictures from the romantic garden proposal, also offering a glimpse of the singer's stunning diamond ring. An insider told People about their nuptials, “It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle. They both have a close circle of friends, and they'll respect their privacy. She's incredibly happy. It's all just perfect.”

All about Taylor's 12th studio album

Meanwhile, Taylor's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, releases on Friday. It draws inspiration from her life on the record-shattering Eras Tour, which wrapped up late last year with a staggering $2 billion in ticket sales. Fans can expect "bangers" on the 12-track Showgirl and her reunion with Swedish hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback.

The album "comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life," she said on the New Heights podcast hosted by Taylor and his brother. "That effervescence has come through," she had added.

The album is the most pre-saved album ever on the Spotify streaming platform, breaking the record set last year by Taylor's last album, The Tortured Poets Department.