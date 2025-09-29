Ed Sheeran on weight loss: Singer says he's in the 'best shape' of life while chasing six-pack abs

Ed Sheeran may be one of the world’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, but when it comes to fitness, he seems like the rest of us: figuring it out one workout, one craving, and sometimes one beer at a time! The 'Shape of Life' singer has opened up about his recent weight loss, saying he set out to lose 14 pounds last year and is now chasing six-pack abs. Ed Sheeran wants to flaunt six-pack abs!(Instagram/Ed Sheeran)

The 34-year-old discussed his weight loss journey during a recent discussion with Andy Cohen for Sirius XM’s Small Stage Series, reports People.com.

“I'd put on a load of weight last year, and I was like, ‘I'm gonna hit the gym heavy, try and lose a stone'. As I was doing that, I was like, ‘I'm gonna see how far I can take this',” Sheeran said after Cohen pointed out the musician's “shredded” body.

Ed Sheeran has been paying attention to his health since a few years. In 2019, he had spoken about how quitting smoking and adopting running led him to lose 50 pounds. As of now, he is trying to lose weight for a special goal.

“I've never actually ever had a six pack in my life, and I was like, ‘I'm gonna see if I can do it’," Sheeran told Cohen, adding how achieving his dream abs hasn't been the easiest journey.

“I keep messing up, 'cause I keep being out somewhere being like, ‘I'll have a couple of beers,' and it just, you know. But I'd say it's going all right. I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life," added.

Ed Sheeran shares daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with his wife Cherry Seaborn. In the past, he had also spoken about how he's not a fan of gyms.

“There’s nothing like fresh air to really give you a clean out. That’s, for me, the main reason why I started doing it," he had said in a 2019 podcast while explaining why he took to running.

In a way, the Covid-19 pandemic helped him embrace a healthier life.

In May 2021, he told BBC Radio: "It's the first time I've been really healthy. I've kind of stopped all the bad habit stuff in my life. Started exercising every day. I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don't eat takeaway every single day and it's been good."