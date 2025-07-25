Ed Sheeran says Arijit Singh taught him how to sing in Punjabi, play Sitar during '24-hour trip’ to his hometown

Singer Ed Sheeran, who visited India earlier this year, has shared a video from his trip to Arijit Singh's hometown, Jiaganj Azimganj, West Bengal. Taking to Instagram, Ed also penned a long note about his experience meeting Arijit Singh in his hometown. Ed Sheeran met Arijit Singh recently for their song Sapphire.

Ed Sheeran talks about his 24-hour trip to Arijit Singh's hometown

In the video, Ed sang Sapphire in Hindi while Arijit stood behind him. Next, Arijit sang the track, and Ed smiled while flashing the thumbs-up sign. Ed stayed in Jiaganj Azimganj for 24 hours, took a boat and scooter ride, had Indian meals, learnt and sang Punjabi, and "listened to prayer by the river." Ed also shared that he learnt to play the sitar.

Ed calls trip ‘pilgrimage of music’

Talking about his visit, Ed called it a "pilgrimage of music". He wrote, "One of my fav experiences ever in my career was going to Jiaganj Azimganj with my dad to go and see @arijitsingh for the final jigsaw piece of Sapphire. It was a 24-hour trip, and felt like a pilgrimage of music. After a 5 and a half hour drive when we landed, we arrived, Arijit took us on a boat to see the sights. Talked, ate, drank coffee."

Ed recalls ‘one of the most amazing days' in his career

Ed said that the time in Arijit's hometown was "one of the most amazing days" in his career. "Then once we were in the studio, he taught me how to sing in Punjabi, and a bit of Sitar. We then went on a late-night scooter ride, with me on the back of Arijit's bike and my dad on the back of his security's. We listened to prayer by the river and talked about music. It was honestly one of the most amazing days in my musical career, and was the ending of a beautiful journey of this song, but beginning of something bigger."

He also praised Arijit's version of the song, adding that he makes his children listen to it. "I love this version of the song, it's the one I listen to every morning with my daughters, because I love Arijit's voice, tone, flow and rhythm. I hope you feel the same way I do about it. Thank you, Arijit, for your time, grace and talent. Sapphire feat. Arijit is out now on all platforms," concluded Ed.

About Ed

The singer released his song Sapphire in June this year. He has been to India several times. Earlier this year, Ed brought his --= / x Tour to Delhi-NCR after performances in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong.