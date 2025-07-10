Hugh Grant falls asleep during Wimbledon 2025 match; fans say ‘he still looks hot and stylish’. Watch

British actor Hugh Grant recently made an appearance at Wimbledon 2025 alongside his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein. The couple were seated in the prestigious Royal Box on Wednesday, enjoying the day’s matches. However, a video and photo of the actor have now surfaced on the internet, capturing the moment he appeared to doze off mid-match. British actor Hugh Grant reacts in the royal box of Centre Court during 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)(AFP)

Hugh Grant falls asleep during Wimbledon 2025

The 64-year-old was caught on camera sleeping during the Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli match at the Wimbledon 2025 tournament on Wednesday. The actor, who looked stylish in a black formal coat and trousers with black sunglasses, was seen slumped to one side of his chair and appeared to be asleep, his eyes hidden behind his tinted glasses. He was surrounded by several celebrities and was seated directly behind Queen Camilla. The thrilling match featured a tie-breaker, with Novak coming from behind to win in four sets.

Internet reacts

Fans on social media were quick to react to him dozing off during the match. One of the comments read, "Still a very hot guy!" Another fan wrote, "He's hilarious even when he's not trying to be!😂" Another comment read, "he still looks hot and stylish." However, some internet users found it disrespectful and wrote, "How can you fall asleep during a super tie break? You must be there not out your free will." Another comment read, "am i the only one who thinks this is a bit disrespectful?" Another added, "No you're not. What a waste of a ticket when genuine tennis fans can't get in to #WIMBLEDON."

According to Wimbledon’s official website, invitations for the Royal Box come from the Chair of the All England Club, taking into account suggestions from members of The Championships’ Organising Committee, the Lawn Tennis Association and other relevant sources. Guests are invited to the Clubhouse for lunch, tea and drinks at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, Hugh was last seen in the romantic comedy film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Directed by Michael Morris and written by Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer and Abi Morgan, the film also featured Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson.