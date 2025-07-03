Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is a vision in white Ralph Lauren dress with dapper Nick Jonas at Wimbledon 2025 in London

Indian actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Wednesday, July 2. The couple wase photographed arriving in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the match. They wore chic ensembles for the occasion. Let's decode Nick and Priyanka's Wimbledon 2025 looks. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. (AP)

What did the Desi Girl wear to Wimbledon 2025?

Embracing tennis core but with a splash of soft, luxurious elegance, Priyanka wore a cotton day dress for the games. The actor and her stylist picked a look from Ralph Lauren, the same designer who made her wedding dress for her beautiful nuptials with Nick Jonas in 2018. According to the Instagram fashion page, Bollywood Women Closet, the ensemble is called Eldred Cotton Piqué Day dress and is worth $2,155, which is approximately ₹1,84,540.

All the details of Priyanka's Wimbledon look

The Heads Of State actor's white dress features a halter-style bodice, a collared neckline, a sleeveless silhouette, a body-hugging bust, a cinched waistline, a backless design, a hidden button closure on the front, side pockets on the skirt, an A-line flowy skirt with soft pleats, and an ankle-length hem.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with jewels from Bvlgari, including a dainty gold bracelet, gold and diamond rings, and statement earrings. She rounded off the styling with strappy white sandals and sunglasses from Jacques Marie Mage.

Lastly, with her tresses left loose in a centre parting and her soft, layered bangs sculpting her face, Priyanka chose feathered brows, glossy berry lip shade, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, mascara-adorned lashes, and winged black eyeliner.

What did Nick Jonas wear?

Nick complemented his wife in a stylish blue and off-white suit. He chose a navy blue, double-breasted jacket featuring gold buttons, notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a fitted silhouette. He completed the outfit with off-white, straight-fit pants, a black tie, a luxurious watch, chunky black Chelsea boots, and a light blue shirt featuring white collars.