Priyanka Chopra poses with John Cena in the dreamiest floral bodycon dress for Heads of State promotions. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Heads of State, and her promotional wardrobe is serving look after look. From sultry backless gowns to chic dresses, every outfit is a showstopper. Her latest look is no exception. Posing alongside her co-star John Cena, Priyanka stunned in a floral bodycon dress that’s too gorgeous to ignore. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s game day look while cheering for Nick Jonas at his softball match is stylish, comfy and under ₹10K ) Priyanka Chopra stuns in floral bodycon dress alongside John Cena at event. (Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in floral bodycon dress

For her chic look, Priyanka chose a black bodycon dress that hugged her curves to perfection. The outfit featured a deep plunging halter neckline, a sultry backless design, and a flattering midi hemline that added elegance to the bold silhouette.

What truly elevated the look was the striking floral print in soft beige hues, beautifully scattered across the dress, adding a touch of feminine glam. Effortlessly balancing sexy and sophisticated, Priyanka looked every bit the showstopper.

How she styled her look

In terms of accessories, Priyanka kept things sleek yet striking. She styled her look with a pair of sparkling diamond earrings, a statement ring adorning her finger, chic black rectangular sunglasses, and matching black stiletto heels that elevated the glam factor.

Her makeup was equally on point, featuring a soft nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a flattering shade of tinted pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses straightened and parted to the side, Priyanka tied the entire look together with elegance.

On the other hand, John Cena looked dapper in a classic three-piece black pantsuit paired with a crisp white shirt underneath. He added a stylish touch with a black-and-white printed tie, perfectly complementing Priyanka’s chic look.

On the work front

Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of Heads of State. Meanwhile, she has also begun shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film with Mahesh Babu.