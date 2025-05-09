Priyanka Chopra’s game day look while cheering for Nick Jonas at his softball match is stylish, comfy and under 10K

Priyanka Chopra was seen supporting Nick Jonas at his Broadway League Softball Game on Thursday afternoon (May 8) in Central Park, New York City. While Nick played, Priyanka spent time in the dugout with the other players before enjoying a stroll around the park. Priyanka Chopra rocks chic co-ord set at Nick Jonas' softball game.(Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

The 42-year-old actor's style philosophy is clear: keep it chic yet comfy. Her latest appearance was no exception, as she rocked a super stylish co-ord set, proving that no matter the occasion, Priyanka's fashion game is always on point. Let's break down her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes full glam in shimmering black gown for a dinner event ahead of Met Gala 2025. See pics )

Priyanka Chopra rocks stylish co-ord set

Priyanka's co-ord set comes in a soothing ivory shade and is crafted from breathable cotton fabric, perfect for the summer heat. The shirt features a classic collared neckline, full sleeves, and a buttoned bodice, while the striking black geometric print scattered across the fabric adds a touch of chic sophistication.

She paired it with matching shorts, effortlessly rocking the monochrome trend like a pro. To complete her laid-back yet stylish look, Priyanka left the shirt's buttons open, allowing her black tank top to peek through.

How much her outfit costs

If you loved Priyanka's outfit and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her chic co-ord set is from the shelves of the brand Jamie and is priced at ₹9,999.

She accessorised her look with black rectangular sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, a dainty pendant necklace, black shoes, and a black tote bag stylishly slung over one shoulder. With blushed cheeks, mauve lipstick, and her luscious tresses styled in a loose half-updo, she perfectly completed her chic look.

On the work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several exciting projects lined up, including Heads of State, The Bluff, and season 2 of Citadel. She's also teaming up with SS Rajamouli for an upcoming film, SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu.