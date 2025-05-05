Priyanka Chopra goes full glam in shimmering black gown for a dinner event ahead of Met Gala 2025. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is all set to walk the Met Gala 2025 red carpet for the fifth time, and we can’t wait to see what she wears for fashion’s biggest night on May 5. But before the grand event, the 42-year-old star turned heads at a pre-Met event last night, looking every bit glamorous in a stunning black gown. As we eagerly await her Met Gala look, let’s decode her latest appearance and take some serious style notes. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra turns NYC into her runway ahead of Met Gala 2025 in stylish brown silk co-ord set worth ₹70K. See pics ) Priyanka Chopra stuns in elegant black gown at dinner event. (Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra rocks stunning black gown

For her glamorous appearance, Priyanka chose a stunning black gown that was the perfect blend of elegance and drama. The dress featured a subtle neckline, sleeveless detailing, and a body-hugging silhouette that beautifully flattered her figure. The floor-grazing maxi hemline added a touch of red carpet sophistication, while the shimmery fabric brought just the right amount of dazzle to the look. Her ensemble is proof that when the fit is right, it can truly elevate your entire look.

In terms of accessories, she styled her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings, multiple rings stacked on her fingers, and a pair of black strappy high heels.

Her makeup was on point with nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, a generous amount of highlighter, and a soft pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and parted in the middle, cascading beautifully down her shoulders, she looked every bit gorgeous.

Priyanka Chopra for Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up for her fifth appearance at the MET Gala, marking her return to the iconic haute couture event. Since her groundbreaking debut in 2017, where she stunned in a Ralph Lauren trench-gown that broke the internet, Priyanka has been a trendsetter. This year, she’s collaborating with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, promising another show-stopping look.