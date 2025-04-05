Priyanka Chopra turns Jaipur into fashion runway with her asymmetrical long skirt that costs a jaw-dropping 2.4 lakh

Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Jaipur for a shoot with a luxury brand named Bvlgari. Her pictures and videos from the pink city quickly grabbed the attention on social media. In one of the videos shared by Bvlgari's Creative Director Lucia Silvestri on April 3, the 42-year-old actor exudes style in a chic top and skirt, posing against the stunning backdrop of Jaipur's palaces. Let's break down her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra steps out in ₹1 lakh Dior pyjama set; adds extra sparkle with diamond belly piercing ) Priyanka Chopra turns heads in Jaipur with her elegant ensemble.(Instagram/@lucia_silvestri)

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's stylish Jaipur look

For her look, Priyanka opted for a breezy white relaxed-fit top featuring cape sleeves and a short neckline. She tucked it into a sculptural, ankle-length skirt crafted in tropical linen suiting. The skirt came with a stitched front drape, a long tonal tie at the waist, and a sleek side zipper, adding just the right amount of drama and structure to her chic ensemble.

When it comes to accessories, Priyanka definitely knows how to make a statement. She styled her look with a dainty pendant necklace, a beige hat that added a hint of vintage glam, and a pair of black oversized cat-eye sunglasses. Her wrists were adorned with stacked golden bangles, and she amped up the bling with a bold statement ring. To finish off, she slipped into a pair of golden metallic stiletto heels.

How much her skirt costs?

If you loved Priyanka's asymmetrical skirt and are thinking of adding it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her statement piece is from the luxury label The Row and comes with a price tag of $2,910, which is approximately ₹2.43 lakh.

Priyanka Chopra's skirt comes with a price tag of ₹2.43 lakh. (www.therow.com)

With blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, and a swipe of nude chocolate brown lipstick, Priyanka kept her glam subtle yet striking. Her luscious tresses left loose in soft curls, perfectly completed her glam look.