Priyanka Chopra turns NYC into her runway ahead of Met Gala 2025 in stylish brown silk co-ord set worth 70K. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is all set to attend the Met Gala 2025 at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art. Ahead of the grand event, scheduled for Monday, May 5, the 42-year-old actor was spotted on the streets of New York City on Sunday morning. Dressed in a chic co-ord set, Priyanka looked uber-cool and effortlessly stylish. While we can't wait to see what she wears on the Met red carpet, let's decode her latest off-duty look and take some serious style notes. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra turns Jaipur into fashion runway with her asymmetrical long skirt that costs a jaw-dropping ₹2.4 lakh ) Priyanka Chopra stuns in chic co-ord set ahead of Met Gala 2025. (Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra rocks stylish co-ord set

Priyanka's style mantra is simple: keep it comfy yet trendy. Her latest appearance was no exception as she stepped out in a luxurious brown co-ord set. Crafted from rich satin fabric, the outfit featured a full-sleeved shirt with button detailing and a collared neckline.

The ensemble was adorned with the brand's logo throughout, adding a chic, high-fashion touch. Priyanka left the buttons casually undone to let a tiny white bralette peek through and completed the look with matching shorts for the perfect coordinated moment.

In terms of accessories, Priyanka kept it chic. She styled her look with black-rimmed oversized transparent sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a stacked gold pendant necklace, a sleek shoulder bag, and a pair of stylish white loafer shoes.

How much her outfit costs

If you loved Priyanka's outfit and are thinking of adding it to your own wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her entire look is from the brand Toteme. The shirt is priced at $450 (approximately ₹37,500), while the matching shorts cost $400 (around ₹33,300), making the total cost of her co-ord set close to $850 or roughly ₹70,800.

Her makeup look featured nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and a soft peach lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose in a side parting and cascading beautifully over her shoulder, she perfectly completed her look.