Priyanka Chopra in a fabulous fringe dress is ready for some fun at London Heads Of State premiere with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, stepped out in London to attend the Heads Of State premiere. The couple chose stylish ensembles for the date night. While Nick looked dapper in a suit, Priyanka served a fabulous fashion moment in a full fringe dress. Nick Jonas, from left, Priyanka Chopra, Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena pose at the premiere for the film 'Heads of State'. (Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's date night

On July 1, Nick shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “Date night for Heads of State premiere in London.” It showed Priyanka dancing on the streets of London and hugging Nick as they danced in each other's embrace. Fans loved the video and flooded the comments section with compliments. One Instagram user wrote, “And the cutest couple award goes to...” Another commented, “I’m such a fan of this relationship, I’m here for it!!”

Priyanka is ready to sway and dazzle

Let's decode the actor's look. Priyanka wore a dress from Burberry to attend the London premiere of her film. The ensemble, which comes in shades of burgundy, black, and deep brown, is from the luxury label's Fall 2025 collection. It features fringe detailing all over, adding an elegant sway to the look.

Additionally, a crew neckline, fringe on the shoulders converting into half-length sleeves, a cinched bodice enhancing her curves, and a flowy floor-length skirt rounded off the design elements. She completed the look by wearing a black belt around her waist, its gold buckle adding a glitzy element.

Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Heads of State'. (Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

Lastly, a pair of black pumps with killer heels, massive diamond rings, and matching diamond hoop earrings completed the accessories with the stylish ensemble. With her hair tied in a sleek top bun and face sculpted with bangs, she chose berry-toned lip shade, feathered brows, subtle smokey eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

What did Nick Jonas wear?

As for Nick Jonas, he complemented his wife in a navy double-breasted suit look, featuring a jacket with red thread embroidery, front button closures, notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fit. He completed the look with a navy shirt, matching embroidered navy pants, heeled boots, and glasses.