Selena Gomez opens up about wanting to be a ‘mommy’ just weeks after tying the knot with Benny Blanco; read

Gomez shared an emotional send-off for the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place sequel series on October 9. Posting a moment on her Instagram story where her character Alex Russo is revealed as the mother of Billie Russo, played by Janice LeAnn Brown, she wrote: “Alex Russo is a mommy. Hopefully one day that’ll be me,” accompanied by a wholesome emoji that perfectly captured her excitement.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Selena Gomez. Between tying the knot with music producer Benny Blanco and saying goodbye to the show that launched her career, Wizards of Waverly Place , the 33-year-old is now opening up about the next big chapter: becoming a mom.

Fans have long known that Selena has wanted to start a family. During a old candid chat with Jay Shetty, she opened up about her dreams of motherhood:“I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children. I love making [children] laugh, they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it.”

Benny Blanco, who was part of the conversation, chimed in to echo her sentiment, sharing in her love for kids — and leaving fans imagining just how adorable their own little family could be.