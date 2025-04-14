Yellowjackets' Christina Ricci recalls shocking moment ‘pervert’ sent her nude pic when she was 11

Christina Ricci recently got candid about a shocking incident she faced as a preteen. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Yellowjackets star revealed that a “pervert” mailed her a photo of his penis when she was 11 years old. The 45-year-old confessed that it was the “first d**k pic” she ever saw. US actress Christina Ricci attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Christina Ricci recalls shocking moment she received nude pic from ‘pervert’ at age 11

On Thursday's episode of the late-night talk show, Ricci shared that in 1991, she and her friends “would all call 1-800-MATTRESS.” “We prank-called them so much we ended up having a regular guy we’d talk to named Jared,” she added.

However, those innocent prank calls went horribly wrong when “one of these idiot girls gave Jarred her address, and he sent a picture of his penis in the mail.” The Addams Family star explained that she and her friends kept the photo a secret and stopped making calls to the hotline.

“It was a printed-out photo developed at the CVS photo shop or something, you know … and he said, ‘I want to send this to that group of 11-year-olds that keep calling me,’” Ricci said, adding, “We just stopped calling.”

In response to the wild story, host Jimmy Kimmel said that Jared “gets an A for effort … also gets a P for pervert.” “Jared invented the d**k pic really,” the 57-year-old quipped, to which Ricci admitted, “That certainly was the first d**k pic I saw.”

Ricci narrated the disturbing incident after revealing that her 10-year-old son, Freddie, whom she shares with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen, is “very obsessed” with her childhood sleepovers.

“You’d go over, hang out, the mom would drive you to Blockbuster to pick two movies, then you’d hit the grocery store for snacks, stay up all night watching movies, and finish with ‘Saturday Night Live,'” the Wednesday star recalled, adding, “He [Freddie] thinks that sounds so fun.”