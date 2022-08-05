Johnny Depp told Christina Ricci what being gay is when she was 9: ‘Explained homosexuality in the simplest terms'

Actor Christina Ricci said in a new interview that she first learnt about homosexuality from Johnny Depp. She said the actor explained it to her ‘in the simplest terms’, when she was only nine-years-old. The actor said the talk between her and Johnny occurred after an incident on the set of the 1990 film Mermaids. Read more: Kate Moss reveals why she supported ex Johnny Depp during trial with Amber Heard

The actor recalled the incident as she promoted the latest season of the web series Yellowjackets. Christina said there was an incident on-set, where a person was reportedly being ‘homophobic’. She said she told the film's crew she did not know what homophobia was, which led to a talk with her co-star Winona Ryder. At the time, the actor was in a relationship with Johnny. When Winona could not find the words to explain homosexuality to Christina, she put Johnny on the phone with her.

Christina recounted her interaction with Johnny during an interview on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live show. She said, "Johnny (Depp) is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine. There was something going on on-set and someone was not being nice to someone else. And they were like, 'Oh, well he might be homophobic.' And then I was like, 'Well, I don't understand what that is.' And, and I was in Winona's (Ryder) trailer and she was like, 'I don't know how…' so she put me on the phone with Johnny. And Johnny explained it to me."

Christina further narrated, "And (in) like the simplest terms. He was like, 'It's when a man wants to have sex with a man. And when a woman wants to have sex with a woman,' and I was like, 'Ah, okay.'"

Johnny Depp is making headlines in the wake of the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. He had sued Amber for $50 million for defamation following an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she alleged she was a victim of domestic violence. On June 1, a civil jury reached a verdict that awarded Johnny a total of $8.35 million after the judge lowered the punitive award, and figured in the $2 million awarded to Amber for her countersuit. Johnny and Amber have both filed a notice of appeal against the outcome of their multimillion-dollar defamation case.

