Cuyamaca fire: Santee blaze prompts evacuation warning, fire crew responds

A fire erupted in Santee, California on Saturday. Officials confirmed to Fox 5 that crews were responding to a vegetation fire. A temporary evacuation warning had been reportedly issued as well. The blaze was first reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 10400 Block of Appaloosa Court.

The blaze, dubbed the Cuyamaca fire, was first reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 10400 Block of Appaloosa Court. It reportedly started as a with a slow rate of spread and had covered a quarter of an acre by 10 am.

Multiple fire engines and a helicopter reportedly assisted in the efforts to control the blaze. Firefighters have now stopped the forward progress of the blaze successfully, as per Watch Duty. The blaze was brought under control by 10:20 they stated. The evacuation warning was thus lifted, and Fox 5 further reported that crews will stay on to monitor and clean up the area that was impacted.

No injuries were reported in the fire, the publication added.

Visuals of Cuyamaca fire emerge

Videos showed smoke rise towards the sky. A second video showed the helicopter on its way to aid efforts to douse the flames.

“Cuyamaca Fire in Santee this morning, just west of our house. Second video is a water dump. I guess it’s not October in San Diego if you’re not worried about a wildfire,” the person wrote on X.

After the fire was brought under control, another person shared visuals, and wrote “A bit of excitement in northern Santee this AM as a small vegetation fire broke out. As usual @CAL_FIRE & Santee Fire kick a-- and appears to have it under control with ground and air crew support. 2nd time in 5 years having a fire on that hillside.”

In California, vegetation fires are common in October due to a combination of dry vegetation and seasonal winds.

The Western Fire Chiefs Association notes the following about California fires: “While there may be fewer fires in September and October, the fires that do occur are far more destructive and burn through many more acres. This explosive effect is due to a combination of dry vegetation from hot summer weather, and intense dry winds that blow through the state during fall.”