California declares Diwali a state holiday, third US state to do so

California on Tuesday officially declared Diwali a state holiday, becoming the third US state to recognise the Hindu festival of lights, following Pennsylvania and Connecticut. The California bill, co-authored by Assembly members Ash Kalra (San Jose) and Darshana Patel (San Diego).(PTI)

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on Tuesday, which will take effect on January 1, 2026.

It would authorize public schools and community colleges to close on Diwali. State employees could elect to take the day off, and public school students will get an excused absence to celebrate the holiday.

The bill, co-authored by Assembly members Ash Kalra (San Jose) and Darshana Patel (San Diego), reflects the growing recognition of California's large and diverse South Asian community, which is home to nearly one million Indian Americans, according to a 2025 Pew survey.

"To have South Asian children be able to celebrate and share it with others proudly is a significant moment," he said.

While Diwali is widely known as a major Hindu festival, the new law also acknowledges its significance for Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.

Why does this matter for California?

San Jose, a city in California's Silicon Valley, has a sizable Indian American population. According to a 2025 Pew survey, 960,000 out of the nation's Indian population of 4.9 million — or 20% — live in California.

Hindu American organisations, including the Hindu American Foundation and the Coalition of Hindus in North America, advocated for the law.

"The provisions that allow students to take the day off without repercussion and state employees to take paid leave are important leaps toward making Diwali truly accessible to those who celebrate," said Samir Kalra, managing director of the Hindu American Foundation.

Hindu, Sikh, and South Asian advocacy organisations, including the Hindu American Foundation, the Coalition of Hindus in North America, and the Sikh Coalition, played a key role in pushing for the bill's inclusive language.

Diwali, which falls on October 20 this year, is derived from the word “Deepavali,” which means “a row of lights.”

Celebrants light rows of lamps to symbolise the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The holiday is celebrated with festive gatherings, fireworks displays, feasts and prayer.

Puneet Kaur Sandhu, a Sacramento-based senior state policy manager for the Sikh Coalition, said her organisation worked with Ash Kalra to ensure the bill's language included celebrants from other religions whose holidays coincide with Diwali as well.

“It's so meaningful that all of us in the community can take this day to celebrate,” she said.

Rohit Shendrikar, board chair for the South Asian Network in Southern California, said this law not only recognises the South Asian community in California, but also the impact its members have had on the state.

“I think about my parents' immigrant experience when they moved here in the 1960s,” he said. “I celebrate Diwali together at home with my parents and my children, who will now have the opportunity to share their traditions and customs with friends. It helps build a bond between Californians.”