Indian woman captures Diwali spirit at Costco in US as shelves brim with Indian festive items

An Indian woman living in the United States has captured attention online after sharing her Diwali shopping experience at Costco. The woman, identified as Priya, uploaded a video on Instagram where she is seen walking through a Costco store in Mettawa, Illinois, highlighting the wide range of Indian festive items on offer. An Indian woman showcased Costco in the USA filled with Diwali treats and festive items.(Instagram/priyanshul2016)

In her clip, she can be heard in a Hindi voiceover, translated into English, saying, “Today we went to Costco to soak in the festive Diwali vibe. Now even here in the US, Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Costco has started selling big boxes of dosa batter, and there were so many Indian sweets on display – from jalebis and gulab jamuns to ras malai and ladoos, you name it and it was there. I also found this packet of vegetable samosas quite impressive.”

A taste of home abroad

The video showcases shelves stacked with traditional Indian treats and ready-to-cook items. From brightly packed boxes of sweets to frozen samosas, Priya described the store’s offerings as a reminder of home. Her caption read: “Desi shopping spree at Costco — felt just like India. I couldn’t believe Costco now has so many sweets and Diwali stuff.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The clip quickly struck a chord with viewers, drawing enthusiastic reactions. Many praised the growing presence of Indian culture in American retail, expressing both excitement and nostalgia. One curious user asked, “Hey, which Costco did you go to?” Priya responded, “Mettawa, Illinois.” Another wrote, “Wow, wish we could get these here in California,” while someone else added, “I wish we had this in Dallas.”

The responses continued pouring in, with one user commenting, “This is so wholesome,” and another exclaiming, “This Costco feels like mini India.” A viewer also noted, “I wish my local Costco was stocked with more Indian options.”