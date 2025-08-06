‘Hardly any American in sight’: Video of Indians in Frisco store divides internet

A video that shows a Costco outlet in Frisco, Texas filled with Indians has divided opinion on social media. The video has emerged online at a time when anti-immigration sentiment – especially against Indians – is at an all-time high in the United States. A video of Indians shopping at Costco has sparked a heated debate online.(X/@info_maiden)

The clip in question was shared on the social media platform X. It shows several people who appear to be Indian or of Indian descent shopping at Costco. The X account that shared the clip noted that hardly any ‘Americans’ could be seen in the video, equating ethnicity with citizenship.

“Hardly any Americans”

“This Weekend at Costco in Frisco, TX: The Indian takeover in full view. Hardly any Americans in sight,” read the caption posted alongside the now-viral video.

“The Indian population exploded 4,510% in Frisco over the last 20 years, surging from 2.5% to nearly one-third of the city,” the X account further claimed.

The post ended with an indictment of the H-1B visa which allows highly skilled immigrants to live and work legally in the US. The X account claimed that H-1B visas allow immigrants to steal jobs that should rightly be reserved for Americans, writing: “H-1B betrayal robs our people of jobs, wipes out our heritage, and erases our communities. America's harsh new reality: The Great Replacement unfolding.”

Post sparks racist backlash

The video has exploded online, racking up over 9 million views. While some viewers contended that it was wrong to stereotype an entire population, others filled the comments section with racist views.

“Ugh, so gross,” wrote one person. "It's not racist to be concerned with radical sudden demographic change,” another said. “Imagine the smell,” a third person wrote.

“Everyone loves living in a white society until its no longer white. India is a massive country there is no reason for these people to be there in Texas,” an X user added.

Other viewers objected to the open racism.

“You should be grateful they are spending money in the economy as the average American is not doing so in that store,” a viewer said. “They are as American as you, silly woman,” another noted.

“Why are you mad that people are assimilating and shopping at the same place white people are?” an X user asked.

Also read: Musician claims 3 agents at Washington DC airport spoke Hindi: ‘H1B is a complete fraud’