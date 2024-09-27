Menu Explore
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi
'This is terrible': Chinese woman shocked at Indian population in Canada. Watch video

ByHT Trending Desk
Sep 27, 2024 05:30 PM IST

In the video circulated on X, the woman says that she is filming from a location where individuals take their driving license tests in Canada.

A viral video of a Chinese woman expressing her shock at the significant presence of Indians in Canada has taken social media by storm. In the video, she remarks, “This is terrible,” drawing mixed reactions from X users.

The video has garnered over 2.7 million views.(X)
In the video circulated on X (Formerly Twitter), the woman says that she is filming from a location where individuals take their driving license tests. “This is terrible. I am surrounded by Indians in Canada. I will take a video for you to see. I am at this driving license test place,” she states. She further adds that people who were unaware of her location mistakenly thought she was in India.

Check the video here:

The video has garnered over 2.7 million views, 2,400 comments and 4,700 reshares on X.

(Also Read: Indian techie gets 60 lakh salary in Canada, pays 99,000 rent for single room)

This is how the X users reacted:

Frank Deschushin, an X user said,"If the current rate of Indian immigration to Canada continues, Canada will become India West in relatively short order. Indians dwarf all other groups entering Canada in total numbers, and it’s not particularly close."

He also shared a Forbes report on X, which stated that in 2022, with 118,095 Indian immigrants, India dwarfed the next largest source countries for permanent residents.

Another user remarked, "I said this 10 years ago, Canada will be Indianised by 2050. Well on pace if not even ahead of that."

“The government wants Indians. More than it wants Chinese”, said another user.

Recently another video went viral where an Indian professional in Canada claims that work experience from India is mostly overlooked by Canadian employers.

In the video, Piyush Monga, an Indian-origin digital creator and the person behind the popular Instagram page 'Salary Scale', is seen interviewing a professional who has been working as a Process Inventory Associate in Canada for the past year.

In the video, the Indian expat explains that he's downplaying his Indian work experience in Canada. "Ever since I moved here, I've been reducing my experience on my resume because recruiters aren’t counting my work in India. It just doesn’t make any sense," he adds.

(Also Read: Struggle is real: Grad student shares why it is difficult to get a job in Canada, says you got to keep trying your luck!)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
