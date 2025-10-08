Indian company demands 1,200 contribution from employees for annual Diwali bash

An employee shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat, which has irked Reddit users. The picture captures a message on an office group in which the management asked employees to contribute to the Diwali party. A Redditor claimed that their office demanded contributions for the Diwali bash. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Imagine asking money from your employees to give a boring party and the venue is bad too,” a Reddit user wrote. The WhatsApp window shows an earlier message in which the employees are asked to return to their desks.

The following message discusses the Diwali contributions. The forward reads that “100% Attendance is mandatory” for bosses and their teams at the Diwali party. It then instructs the managers to collect ₹1,200 from each team member and sets the amount at ₹2,000 for the leads.

Another message further clarifies, “Everyone has to give. 1200/ person for the same.”

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “If your company is communicating via WhatsApp, they blur the lines of professional and personal life. WhatsApp is not for professional conversations. Any company that does this does not care about professionalism, and it's a sign you should move out as soon as possible.” Another asked, “Why is it mandatory to attend? Shouldn't that be a choice? What will happen if someone skips it and doesn't pay anything?”

A third added, “The audacity to ask for money for a Diwali party.” A fourth wrote, “BOOZEONTHEHOUSE. The audacity to write that after asking for RS 1200 and RS 2000 each,” referencing the hashtag at the end of the WhatsApp screenshot shared by the OP.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)