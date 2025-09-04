Manager rants about 'chalta hai' attitude in Indian employees: 'Babysitting grown adults'

Manager roles come with responsibility and never-ending stress, where even small tasks can turn into a constant cycle of follow-ups, reminders, and problem-solving. A recent Reddit post highlighted how India’s office culture of "jugaad" and the “chalta hai” mindset drains managers.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Every day involves juggling deadlines, chasing updates, resolving conflicts, and keeping the team motivated, all while meeting expectations from senior management.

Recently, a manager shared thoughts on employees’ “jugaad” plus “chalta hai” mindset on Reddit, highlighting the constant pressures faced in offices.

The Redditor (@That_Side5887) explained stepping into the role expecting to guide a team, mentor staff, and achieve targets, but soon found that most of the days are spent chasing people for the bare minimum.

“Sometimes being a manager in India feels like babysitting grown adults,” the caption of the post reads.

Managing feels like “babysitting adults”:

The Redditor shared that stand-up calls are often skipped, while “urgent” updates arrive late at night.

Deadlines are treated as optional unless closely monitored, and ownership is rare when mistakes happen.

HR’s focus on “employee well-being” adds another layer of pressure, with managers often absorbing extra responsibilities when staff underperform.

“The culture of jugaad plus ‘chalta hai’ attitude makes managing so draining,” the Redditor adds.

The Redditor also mentions that managing can feel like being the villain in everyone’s story.

“Employees think you’re pushing too hard, seniors think you’re not pushing hard enough.”

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@That_Side5887/Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

The post struck a chord with many Reddit users, who shared their own experiences managing teams in India. Some empathised with the exhaustion of chasing deadlines and dealing with the “chalta hai” mindset.

One of the users commented, “That’s why I never want this type of promotion.”

A second user commented, “I worked as a tech lead and had the same issues. Now gone back to IC role and I'm at peace.”

“I think the more you chase, the more people will run away. The more breathing down the necks happens, the more people don’t take accountability,” another user added.

