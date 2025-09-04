Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Manager rants about 'chalta hai' attitude in Indian employees: 'Babysitting grown adults'

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 02:54 am IST

A manager’s Reddit post ranting about Indian office culture sparked debate.

Manager roles come with responsibility and never-ending stress, where even small tasks can turn into a constant cycle of follow-ups, reminders, and problem-solving.

A recent Reddit post highlighted how India’s office culture of "jugaad" and the “chalta hai” mindset drains managers.(Pexels/Representational Image)
A recent Reddit post highlighted how India’s office culture of "jugaad" and the “chalta hai” mindset drains managers.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Every day involves juggling deadlines, chasing updates, resolving conflicts, and keeping the team motivated, all while meeting expectations from senior management.

Recently, a manager shared thoughts on employees’ “jugaad” plus “chalta hai” mindset on Reddit, highlighting the constant pressures faced in offices.

The Redditor (@That_Side5887) explained stepping into the role expecting to guide a team, mentor staff, and achieve targets, but soon found that most of the days are spent chasing people for the bare minimum.

“Sometimes being a manager in India feels like babysitting grown adults,” the caption of the post reads.

Also Read: 'Another level of supremacist attitude': Redditor claims NRI managers are worse than Indian bosses

Managing feels like “babysitting adults”:

The Redditor shared that stand-up calls are often skipped, while “urgent” updates arrive late at night.

Deadlines are treated as optional unless closely monitored, and ownership is rare when mistakes happen.

HR’s focus on “employee well-being” adds another layer of pressure, with managers often absorbing extra responsibilities when staff underperform.

“The culture of jugaad plus ‘chalta hai’ attitude makes managing so draining,” the Redditor adds.

The Redditor also mentions that managing can feel like being the villain in everyone’s story.

“Employees think you’re pushing too hard, seniors think you’re not pushing hard enough.”

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@That_Side5887/Reddit)
Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@That_Side5887/Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

The post struck a chord with many Reddit users, who shared their own experiences managing teams in India. Some empathised with the exhaustion of chasing deadlines and dealing with the “chalta hai” mindset.

One of the users commented, “That’s why I never want this type of promotion.”

A second user commented, “I worked as a tech lead and had the same issues. Now gone back to IC role and I'm at peace.”

Also Read: 'I follow strict 8-9 hours': Techie's strict working hours spark workplace debate over flexibility

“I think the more you chase, the more people will run away. The more breathing down the necks happens, the more people don’t take accountability,” another user added.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Manager rants about 'chalta hai' attitude in Indian employees: 'Babysitting grown adults'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On