'Another level of supremacist attitude': Redditor claims NRI managers are worse than Indian bosses

A recent Reddit post has gone viral after a user claimed that Non-Resident Indian (NRI) managers are even worse than Indian managers when it comes to workplace behaviour.

The post, which has triggered a lively debate online, accused NRI managers of carrying an “another level of supremacist attitude” into their offices.

The Redditor (@Upstairs-You-2649) claimed that many NRI managers look down upon employees who do not work from Western countries or who lack degrees from elite Indian institutions such as the IITs, IIMs, or IISc.

"NRI managers are worse than Indian managers," the caption of the post reads.

‘Cool projects’ reserved for favourites:

According to the post, NRI managers often adopt a condescending tone while speaking to their teams, showing little respect for colleagues working from India.

“They will talk to you in a very condescending tone and not to mention the rampant favouritism they display while assigning the cool projects to their favourite chamchas,” the Redditor adds.

The post went on to suggest that NRI managers believe themselves to be superior in some way, creating an unhealthy culture of elitism.

The Reddit post quickly drew strong reactions, with some agreeing and sharing similar experiences, while others argued that the problem is not unique to NRIs but part of a wider issue of workplace toxicity.

One of the users commented, “All my US colleagues, even Non Indians, work worse than here in India. US work culture is bad, way worse than India.”

A second user commented, “I have worked for Indian companies in expat roles. Indian managers talk so nicely to white people, but treat Indian expats as slaves.”

“Omg! I'm a victim of giving ‘cool project’ to favourite chamchas”.

The post sparked a broader debate about workplace power and how background or education can create bias.

