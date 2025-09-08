‘Struggle hai’: Techie compares first day in Indian office with European work life after moving back from Sweden

An Indian-origin software developer has gone viral after sharing a video of his first day at an office in India following his return from Sweden. Posting on Instagram, Dev Vijay Vargiya captioned the clip “First day back in Indian office after Sweden,” as he highlighted the everyday adjustments he faced. A techie shared a viral clip of his first day back in an Indian office after Sweden.(Instagram/thefilmychhora_)

(Also read: Techie on corporate culture in Europe vs India: ‘Work-life balance is a reality here’)

In the video, Vargiya compares his European work routine with the Indian one. He said his day began with cancelling a ride because the driver failed to show up. In Sweden, a 20-minute commute took exactly that long, but in India, he noted that the same distance stretched to nearly double the time.

Security checks and Wi-Fi struggles

Reaching the workplace, Vargiya compared the entry process to an airport security experience. Once inside, things did not improve much. He narrated a comic loop while trying to connect to the office Wi-Fi. Friends redirected him to the IT team, who sent him to Admin, only for Admin to instruct him to email HR. By lunchtime, he was still not connected.

Finding comfort in familiar flavours

Despite the hiccups, Vargiya found solace in the food. He praised the canteen meals, calling Indian office lunches “the best.” Later in the day, he swapped his usual Swedish hot chocolate for a tea break with a friend.

He admitted, “There is a struggle to adjust to the Indian work culture, but it is interesting as well. We will have to see what differences I face between the European work culture and the Indian one.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Online reactions

The light-hearted yet relatable clip has attracted more than 1.3 million views. Users shared mixed but engaging reactions. One viewer commented, “This is so accurate, commuting here always tests patience.” Another said, “Wi-Fi and IT processes in Indian offices are truly something else.” A third remarked, “Lunches in Indian offices are unbeatable, glad he noticed that.” Someone else observed, “The tea breaks make all the difference, nothing like chai in the middle of work.”