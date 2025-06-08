Techie on corporate culture in Europe vs India: ‘Work-life balance is a reality here’

A software developer from India, now working in Sweden, has highlighted key differences in corporate culture between the two countries. Ashutosh Samal shared his insights on the contrast between India and Sweden in an Instagram video that has received 8.5 million views on the platform. A techie talks about work-life balance in India vs Sweden.

In his video, the Indian techie said that work-life balance is a reality in Europe, not just a trendy buzzword.

Ashutosh told HT.com that he has been working in Sweden for the last six years. Before that, he worked in India for four-and-a-half years.

Office life in India vs Europe

In his Instagram video, the Indian techie said that people reach the office at 8 am in Sweden. Some offices even offer free breakfast as a corporate perk. “You can tell after watching this video how different office life is in India compared to Sweden,” he said.

Ashutosh said that his company has an open workplace, where there are no fixed seats for employees. Instead, people can sit anywhere they like and work. Unlike India, there is also no “ hierarchy” and no “senior junior scene”.

“Everyone is on the same level. Even our CEO sometimes sits next to me and works,” Ashutosh revealed in his Instagram video titled ‘Corporate Culture in Europe Sweden’.

Next, he spoke about work hours. The Indian techie revealed that sometimes in the summer, office hours are cut down from eight to seven hours. During office hours, too, employees are not desk-bound. Instead, they take breaks to play games or grab a coffee.

By 4 or 4.30 pm, most employees leave the office and head back home to spend some quality time with their families and friends. “Work life balance is a reality here, not just a buzzword,” said Ashutosh.

His words echo the opinion of several Indian employees before him who have experienced work life in Europe.

“I enjoy the same work culture in Luxembourg and I feel I made a great decision to skip India’s toxic corporate culture,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“I worked in Helsinki. And it has spoiled me for life. I never knew work life balance exists! 8-4 working shifts . Everyone is so respectful of each other. Scandenevia rocks!” another said.

Where India trumps Europe

However, Ashutosh told HT.com that there are some aspects where India beats Europe.

“Work relationships often extend beyond the office there’s a stronger emphasis on personal bonds, loyalty, and informal communication,” he said. “There is a strong work ethic and ambition, particularly among younger professionals.”

He added that in India’s competitive job market, “employees often produce high output at a lower cost.”