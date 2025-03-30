‘They are living life, we are surviving it’: Indian man voices frustration after visiting Paris, Zurich

An Indian man compared India’s long working hours and lack of infrastructure unfavourably with Europe’s flexible work culture, clean roads, and overall quality of life after a recent trip to the continent. In a Reddit post shared one day ago, the Indian man admitted feeling "envious" after visiting cities like Amsterdam, Paris, and Zurich. An Indian man talks about India's lack of infrastructure when compared to Europe

He explained that he, along with two colleagues, got the opportunity to visit Denmark on company expense. They extended their stay in Europe at personal expense to visit other cities like Paris in France and Zurich in Switzerland.

However, as his 15-day stay in Europe gave him the opportunity to observe how Europeans live, the Indian was left feeling dissatisfied with life in his own country.

“They have clean air”

He took to Reddit to voice his frustration, contrasting India’s lack of infrastructure with Europe’s clean air, open culture, and “amazing vibes.”

“I'm already feeling bad about leaving it. No disrespect to our country, I love everything about India but when I went there, I felt envious about everything they had,” the man wrote on Reddit.

“They have clean air, good infrastructure, quality food, civic sense, amazing vibes and open culture. People don't meddle in each other's life and these guys are very disciplined and value time more,” the Reddit user added.

Another thing the Indian employee liked about European cities? Their public transport network. “Public transportation is on time and everything is planned meticulously,” he said.

“They are living life”

One thing that irked him particularly was Indian working hours. The Reddit user said that while in Europe, his company’s founder spoke about the importance of work-life balance and mental health. He noted how, in India, founders and CEOs typically advocate working long hours for professional success.

“During our introduction week, our founder spoke about work culture, flexibility in working hours and more importantly, about mental health. On the other hand, our founders speak about 12 hrs a day working days,” he said.

The Reddit user said that during the Europe trip, his friend said something that resonated deeply with him. He said that Europeans are living life while Indians are surviving it.

“He said ‘Yeh log life jee rhe hai, aur hm kaat rhe hai’ (They are living life, we are surviving it),” the man wrote on Reddit, saying that “these lines really made me introspect about the choices we people have made.”

In the end, he said that his trip to Europe had left him feeling somewhat demotivated. “I always feel that we the citizens of India shall have the right to basic human needs, food security and free education. What stops us from making such a radical change?” he asked.