Nancy Pelosi reveals she underwent major surgery after injury during Europe trip

Nancy Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement surgery after being injured during her Europe trip. On Saturday, the former House speaker's spokesperson, Ian Krager, confirmed she had a major surgery following her scary fall in Luxembourg earlier this week. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attends Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 22, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm/File Photo(REUTERS)

Nancy Pelosi underwent successful hip replacement surgery in Germany after fall

“Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend,” the statement reads, revealing that the California Democrat had the medical procedure at a US military hospital in Germany, according to the Associated Press.

Krager also revealed that the 84-year-old is grateful to the medical staff for their gentle care. “Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness,” the statement continues.

“Speaker Pelosi is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans,” it adds. The confirmation about Pelosi's hip replacement surgery comes after Krager announced on Friday that the lawmaker fell and sustained injuries following a group photo with other officials.

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” the Pelosi spokesperson's previous statement reads, per Fox News.

The US Embassy in Luxembourg posted the group photo in question on its official X account Friday. “We welcome NASA [Administrator] Bill Nelson and Members of Congress to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in Luxembourg and Belgium. The sacrifices of brave WWII soldiers echo from the past, reminding us that each generation must continue the fight for freedom and democracy,” the tweet reads.