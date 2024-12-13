Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury during Europe trip

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was hospitalized in Luxembourg for evaluation after sustaining an injury during an official trip with a congressional delegation, her spokesperson confirmed on Friday. Nancy Pelosi is hospitalized for evaluation but continues to work remotely. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)

Her spokesperson, Ian Krager, assured that the 84-year-old lawmaker is “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals.”

In a statement, Krager explained that Pelosi was injured while attending an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. “While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” he said.

“She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” Krager added.

Details about the nature of Pelosi’s injury remain unclear.