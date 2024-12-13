Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury during Europe trip

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 13, 2024 10:22 PM IST

Nancy Pelosi hospitalized in Luxembourg after sustaining an injury during a congressional trip; spokesperson confirms she is receiving excellent treatment.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was hospitalized in Luxembourg for evaluation after sustaining an injury during an official trip with a congressional delegation, her spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

Nancy Pelosi is hospitalized for evaluation but continues to work remotely. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)
Nancy Pelosi is hospitalized for evaluation but continues to work remotely. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)

Her spokesperson, Ian Krager, assured that the 84-year-old lawmaker is “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals.”

In a statement, Krager explained that Pelosi was injured while attending an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. “While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” he said.

“She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” Krager added.

Details about the nature of Pelosi’s injury remain unclear.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On