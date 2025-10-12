Did a bird strike cause the Huntington Beach helicopter crash? Witnesses weigh in

At least five people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a helicopter crashed in Huntington Beach, California. The incident occurred near the popular Waterfront Beach Resort and the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach, an area surrounded by restaurants, hotels, and public beach access. The wreckage of a helicopter that crashed is seen on Pacific Coast Highway on October 11, 2025 in Huntington Beach, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Videos posted to social media show the helicopter flying at a low altitude before suddenly losing control and slamming into a cluster of palm trees.

According to the Huntington Beach Fire Department, two people aboard the helicopter were “safely pulled from the wreckage.” They, along with three bystanders on the ground who were injured, were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately disclosed.

Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson Corbin Carson confirmed the details, stating, "At this time, the two people who were in the helicopter have been safely pulled from the wreckage, and three people on the street have sustained injuries. All five individuals are being transported to the hospital for treatment."

The helicopter was reportedly associated with the annual 'Cars ’N Copters' fundraising event, which was scheduled for Sunday.

'It was crazy'

Huntington Beach resident Tim Robinson captured the aftermath on video.

"At first I thought it was a movie," Robinson told Fox News Digital. "It seemed like a pretty crazy stunt to do. And it spun around a few times and slammed into that. It was crazy."

He added, "As it was coming down low, I heard kind of like a ping, and a part came flying off the helicopter. I don't know what it was. I have no clue. It came off and that's when it started spinning out of control

Bird strike?

The cause of the crash is under investigation. While unconfirmed, some witnesses on social media speculated that a bird strike to the tail rotor may have contributed to the loss of control. They claimed a part of the rotor was seen detaching mid-flight. Authorities have not verified these reports, and HT.com cannot independently confirm the claims.

Flight radar data indicates the aircraft was a 1980 Bell 222 helicopter with tail number N222EX, registered to aviation influencer Eric Nixon.