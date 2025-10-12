Eric Nixon helicopter: Man nearly hit in Huntington Beach chopper crash; chilling video emerges

A helicopter crashed at Huntington Beach, southeast of Los Angeles, in California, on Saturday, reportedly leaving five – including two onboard, injured. An investigation into the crash is underway. The helicopter is registered to one Eric Nixon of Mentone, California. The tail number of the crashed chopper, showed N222EX as the aircraft registration number.(X/@rawsalerts)

Among many videos of the crash, one chilling clip showed the helicopter almost hit a person on the ground. Three people on the ground were also injured, as per local reports, and all five have been shifted to a hospital. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time.

In the video, the helicopter can be seen flying low as the blades hit the top of the palm trees. Then it goes into a spin, as the person recording the video ducks and the clip shows the helicopter going down some ways next to where the person was present.

“I was literally underneath the helicopter as it crashed. My life flashed before my eyes,” the man who posted the video on TikTok allegedly wrote.

What to know about helicopter that crashed

The tail number of the crashed chopper, showed N222EX as the aircraft registration number. It is a 1980 BELL 222 Rotorcraft with ten seats and two engines, as per the FAA.

The chopper has a Rolls-Royce 250-C30G (Turbo-shaft) engine with 650 horsepower. It's speed it up to 172 mph. The reason for the crash is not known yet, and the matter is being probed. New York Post reported that the back motor appeared to stop working, at which time the helicopter went into a spin and crashed.

Videos of the crash were shared widely on social media. It showed the chopper hover over the ground and then go into a spin, before crashing. Several palm trees cushion the fall, but one crashes and falls onto the helicopter, a video shows.

After the crash, police closed down the nearby area and people were advised to take alternate routes, since the investigation would be ongoing.