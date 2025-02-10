Rolls-Royce to double its supply chain sourcing of critical parts from India over next five years

Aerospace major Rolls-Royce has announced that it will double its supply chain sourcing from India over the next five years, PTI reported. A Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc aviation engine on an Emirates Airline Airbus A350-900 aircraft during its unveiling at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Emirates Airline will add 65 Airbus A350 aircraft to its fleet over the upcoming years, with the first commercial flight scheduled in January 2025 to Edinburgh.(Christophe Viseux/Bloomberg)

The parts sourced include complex ones such advanced aerospace engines, naval propulsion systems, diesel engines and gas turbine engines.

This is part of the company's plans to grow its presence and participation in India's defence sector, the PTI report cited Rolls-Royce's official statement.

At the moment, the company already sources a wide range of high-precision parts and engine components for its civil aerospace, defence and power systems businesses from a variety of Indian partners.

"India is fast emerging as a preferred hub for global sourcing, and we are looking to broaden our partnerships here to support both our business growth and the government of India's vision to 'Make in India for the world'," the report quoted Rolls-Royce Chief Transformation Officer Nicola Grady-Smith as having said.

The company is also committed to serving the needs of India's armed forces and remains focused on participating in co-development opportunities for critical combat engine technologies, the report quoted Rolls-Royce (Defence) Executive VP for Business Development and Future Programmes Alex Zino as saying.

At the moment, Rolls-Royce has joint ventures with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Force Motors. It also has long-standing relationships with Tata, Bharat Forge, Godrej & Boyce and others, for manufacturing and sourcing complex parts for its businesses in India.