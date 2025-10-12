Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating? Singer and former Canada PM captured in intimate moment; Photos surface

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing and cuddling on the singer’s 24-meter yacht, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, the Daily Mail reported. The outlet also published several steamy and intimate photos of the couple on the yacht. Katy Perry spotted kissing former Canada PM Justin Trudeau on lavish yacht, seemingly confirming romance(AP)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau seemingly confirm romance

Katy Perry is currently on a break from her Lifetimes world tour with Justin Trudeau. According to photos circulated by the Daily Mail, the I Kissed a Girl hitmaker wore a black swimsuit, while Justin Trudeau was shirtless. The couple passionately hugged one another on the upper deck of Katy Perry’s yacht, the Caravelle, while tourists on a passing whale-watching boat watched the two in awe.

“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out,” a witness told the Daily Mail. Although they immediately recognized Katy Perry, it took the witness a while to realize the singer was with Justin Trudeau until they “saw the tattoo on the guy's arm”.

Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau

Rumors of Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau started doing the rounds after the Dark Horse hitmaker announced her split with Orlando Bloom in June this year. In July, Justin Trudeau attended one of Katy Perry’s concerts in Canada, according to USA Today. On the other hand, The New York Times reported that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau recently had dinner at Le Violin.

Co-owner and co-executive chef Danny Smiles told the outlet that Perry and Trudeau “were in great spirits”. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail recently heard from a source that Katy Perry was “very interested” in Trudeau and considered the latter “a real catch, a high-quality guy”.

FAQs

When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom break up?

Katy Perry announced her split with Orlando Bloom in June this year.

What is the name of Katy Perry’s yacht?

The name of Katy Perry’s 24-meter yacht is Caravelle.

When did Justin Trudeau resign as the Prime Minister of Canada?

Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as the Prime Minister of Canada in January this year.