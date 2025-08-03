Katy Perry's ex takes cheeky jab at her romance buzz with Justin Trudeau: ‘Friends or not?'

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry seemed to make an ‘instant connection’ over dinner and then at a concert last month. The singer's ex-fiance, Orlando Bloom, is apparently enjoying the buzz around the new rumored romance. While there is no concrete evidence to confirm Trudeau and Perry's relationship status, reports suggest that they are ‘interested in each other’. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The former Canadian prime minister and the pop star were recently seen enjoying dinner in Montreal, and Trudeau also attended her sold-out Lifetimes Tour concert at Bell Centre. PEOPLE quoted a source saying that the two had an ‘instant connection’, but any relationship between them is in the 'early stages'.

However, soon memes targeted Katy Perry's ex, Orlando Bloom.

Orlando Bloom responds to viral post

Satirical outlet The Onion poked fun at Perry's romance rumors with Trudeau by pretending to set Bloom up with another former world leader - Angela Merkel.

“Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel,” a headline from The Onion, shared on Friday, read. The Instagram post was accompanied by what appeared to be an AI-generated image of the actor and the former Chancellor of Germany enjoying a candlelit meal together.

"Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel,” the newspaper further joked.

“Angela kept Orlando laughing all night — he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!’ said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant,” it added.

Orlando Bloom was quick to react. Rather than brushing off The Onion's joke, the actor applauded, commenting ‘👏👏👏’ on the post.

Bloom did not elaborate.

Last month, PEOPLE cited a source to report that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have ‘a lot in common’.

“They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes. She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common,” the source said.