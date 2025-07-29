Katy Perry spotted with Justin Trudeau at Montreal restaurant after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry was spotted dining with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday night, per TMZ. The outing comes weeks after the 40-year-old songstress parted ways with Orlando Bloom after nine years together. In a now viral video shared by the outlet on X, the Roar hitmaker can be seen with the Canadian leader at the Le Violon in Montreal. Katy Perry was seen with Justin Trudeau at a restaurant in Canada

Katy Perry's dinner 'date' with Justin Trudeau

During their “thoughtful conversation,” the Dark Horse singer seemed completely interested in what the Canadian politician had to say as she leaned in across the table to hear him out. An eyewitness shared with TMZ that Perry and Trudeau enjoyed several dishes at the venue, including lobster, but skipped the cocktails.

However, the duo was not alone at the restaurant and was heavily protected by security guards. The guards kept a tab on both of them and sat at their places with their backs turned. They were monitoring the so-called "date" through the mirrored glass.

At one point in time, Perry and Trudeau were greeted by the chef of the restaurant, who appeared to have enjoyed their meal. Later on, they visited the kitchen and thanked the staff members personally. Their outing comes amid the singer's Canada tour, with shows taking place in Ottawa and Montreal.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's split

Earlier this month, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's representatives issued a joint statement addressing their separation. It was stated that the former couple is now shifting the focus towards their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” read the statement shared with Today.com.

Katy Perry is believed to be enjoying her single life after parting ways with Orlando Bloom. On the other hand, Justin Trudeau separated from his former wife Sophie in 2023 after staying together for nearly 18 years.

