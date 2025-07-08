The wild rumor that Justin Trudeau is Barron Trump’s father just won't die

When it comes to public fascination with the Trump family, outlandish rumors aren’t exactly new. But one unfounded theory that refuses to die down is that former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “is actually the biological father of Barron Trump”, the youngest Trump. A viral post comparing photos of Trudeau, Barron, and Melania Trump reignited the rumor that Trudeau is Barron's real father, prompting jokes online.(Reuter, AP)

It all started after a post went viral on X (formerly Twitter) with the claim that Trudeau had an affair with Melania Trump, with nothing to back it. “Take a look at these photos of Melania Trump getting personal with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trudeau close up and Barron Trump. Now try to convince me that Barron is actually Donald's kid,” the post said, either as a joke or a conspiracy theory, but no proof or facts.

Despite how implausible the story is, especially considering Barron was born in 2006, long before Donald Trump entered the White House or had much interaction with Trudeau, the theory still floats.

Melania Trump-Justin Trudeau rumor just ‘some bizarre story’

Amy Prenner, a veteran communications executive and founder of The Prenner Group, told Nicki Swift, “These kinds of wild rumors — like the one about Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau — are, unfortunately, just part of the territory for anyone in the public eye.”

“Whether you're a political figure, a celebrity, or even a business leader, there's always a chance you'll be the subject of some bizarre story, especially in the age of social media where anything can go viral in minutes.”

She then suggested “the best approach is to ignore it.”

“Responding can sometimes make things worse by giving the rumor more oxygen. However, if the story starts to gain real traction — say, it's picked up by major news outlets, or it starts to affect someone's personal or professional life — then it might be time to step in with a clear, brief denial,” Prenner added.

“But for the most part, these things tend to blow over on their own. The public has a short attention span, and there's always another story around the corner,” she told Nicki Swift.