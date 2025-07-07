Barron Trump ‘enters into his first relationship’ amid college life at NYU, Here's how he is handling both

Despite spending much of his childhood out of the public eye, Barron Trump’s life has always been far from ordinary. From lavish residences to elite schooling, the youngest Trump has grown up surrounded by wealth and privacy. Now, as he begins carving his own identity in early adulthood, sources say he’s also found young love. Despite Secret Service protection, Barron Trump is reportedly dating a nice girlfriend, navigating his early adulthood with newfound independence. AP/PTI(AP)

The youngest son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly entered into his first relationship, per Radar Online, and those close to the Trump family say the teenager is enjoying this new chapter in life.

ALSO READ| Barron Trump reportedly earned $40 million from dad’s crypto business. How much is he worth now?

Who is Barron's first flame?

“Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot,” one insider revealed. While her identity remains private, those close to him suggest the relationship is genuine and not just a brief summer fling.

“He can have a girlfriend as the Secret Service guys are well-versed on how to handle this. Anyone who says being under Secret Service protection would keep him from dating is way off,” an insider close to the Trump family told Radar Online.

Inside Barron Trump's silver-spooned childhood

Born on 20 March 2006, Barron was raised in the lap of luxury. Much of his childhood was spent in the Trump Tower penthouse in Manhattan, worth an estimated $65 million, with gold accents, private floors, and sweeping views of Central Park.

The 19-year-old started his academic career at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York City, where school fees were more than $64,000 annually.

ALSO READ| Who is Barron Trump’s rumoured girlfriend? The internet is desperate to know

When Donald Trump won the election in 2016, Barron remained in New York to complete his school year, after which he joined St. Andrews Episcopal School in Maryland near the White House. Tuition there? $52,290 a year.

Notably, since the Trump family moved to Palm Beach, Florida, Barron joined Oxbridge Academy, where he graduated in May 2024. He has now finished his freshman year at New York University.