Who is Barron Trump’s rumoured girlfriend? The internet is desperate to know

It all started when NewsNation reported that someone close to the former president’s youngest son let slip a personal detail: Barron Trump apparently has a girlfriend. In May 2025, Barron Trump's love life becomes a topic of controversy, drawing attention and criticism on social media. AP/PTI(AP)

“Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot. He does have friends he just (unlike his father Donald Trump) screws the limelight,” a source told NewsNation. But that’s all they gave away. No name. No background. No clues. And just with these, the internet went wild.

Critics of the Trump family didn’t waste time weighing in

“One piece of advice for girlfriend stay far away from this family!” a user commented on Radar Online’s Instagram post about the rumored romance. Over on People Magazine’s Instagram, the chatter continued after another insider claimed the Secret Service wouldn’t have a problem with Barron dating. “God help anyone that's [willingly] wanting to be involved with the Trumps,” one person remarked.

“Can anyone drop her handle? Wanna advice her personally,” one Instagram user added.

The source further told NewsNation, “He much more like his mother, Melania — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus).”

Barron is not one to invite public scrutiny

The 6'7" strong Trump famously skipped the 2024 Republican National Convention and was also absent from Donald Trump’s military parade.

“Barron is pretty apolitical — he doesn’t get involved,” the source said. “He goes to class, he goes home.”

Now, it seems Barron may be protecting his girlfriend from that same kind of spotlight. While her identity remains unknown, and no, the Caitlin Collins rumours don’t appear to hold any water, that hasn’t stopped netizens from spiralling.

Interestingly, Forbes reported that the youngest Trump has been making close to $40 million from the family cryptocurrency venture.